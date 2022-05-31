TNTV expands roster of artists, renames as Polaris

The home of many “Tawag ng Tanghalan” contestants, TNTV, is venturing into a wider horizon as it expands its roster and will become known now as Polaris.

Starting June 2022, the TNTV social media accounts will be renamed as Polaris - Star Magic as it also welcomes new talents from different ABS-CBN shows.

For the past years, TNTV has given “Tawag ng Tanghalan” former bets opportunities to showcase their talents through music releases, concerts, and even digital shows.

Polaris is set to continue the program of TNTV as it further collaborated with the talent agency Star Magic.

Part of its artists are former TNT winners Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali.

Also in the roster are Jin Macapagal, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion, who both became famous as part of the TNT Boys.

