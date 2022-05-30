Tawag ng Tanghalan host Vice Ganda (middle) announces that daily winner Alfred Bogabil (left) has been replaced by Jas Magtaca (right) after the former fell ill just after their ‘battle of versions.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A daily winner fell sick and was replaced by his competitor, who then got eliminated early by gong, making the defending champion the default titleholder for another day, in the rollercoaster episode of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on Monday.

Competing as daily contenders were Alfred Bogabil of Burias Island, Masbate and Jas Magtaca of Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte. After their “battle of versions” of the Air Supply hit “The One that You Love,” Bogabil emerged as the round’s winner.

During his interview, however, Bogabil appeared uneasy and unable to focus, as noticed by Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro. While Bogabil answered repeatedly that he was fine despite being asked, the hosts thought it best to conclude the interview portion right away, to have the singer undergo a checkup.

Bogabil, who was still visibly in pain, was shortly announced the winner.

After the commercial break, however, Vice Ganda announced that Bogabil would not be able to push through with the Face-Off round, due to high blood pressure. Instead, Magtaca was given the chance to challenge the defending champion.

But Magtaca, too, encountered a roadblock.

Singing “Isa Pang Araw,” Magtaca was unable to finish her number, as head judge Louie Ocampo signaled the striking of the gong after counting at least three stray notes or mistakes in the performance.

While the episode saw the rare instance of both daily contenders failing to advance to the Face-Off, Tawag ng Tanghalan ended on a high note still, as defending champion Marko Rudio roused judge Ogie Alcasid to a standing ovation with his rendition of Gloc-9’s “Magda.”

As the default winner of the day, Rudio now counted four consecutive victories, putting him on track to be a quarter-finalist with a fifth, or a semifinalist with an eighth.

