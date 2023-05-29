Matt (Richard Yap) finally confronted Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) after their last encounter at the airport, where the latter was shot by an unidentified person, in the pilot episode of 'Unbreak My Heart' revealed last May 29, 2023. Screenshot from Viu

A confrontation at the airport between ex-lovers Matt (Richard Yap) and Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) set in motion the story of "Unbreak My Heart," as seen in its pilot episode the debuted on television Monday.

In the May 29 telecast, Rose flew to Switzerland to look for her daughter with Matt, her former husband. In their last encounter, Rose was shot by an unidentified man when she attempted to run away.

She was approached by Renz (Joshua Garcia) and was mistaken for another woman. Renz had just been fired by his boss, while Rose was fetched by Luz (Nikki Valdez).

A day later, Renz bumped into Rose at a hotel where Matt was staying and helped the woman chase her former lover.

They figured in an accident and Matt captured Rose to confront her about her intentions.

Rose said that she just wants to see her daughter: "Hindi ikaw ang pinunta ko, gusto kong makita ang anak ko, ang tagal nang panahon."



"Ang sakit ng ginawa mo. Iniwan mo kami bigla. Ang sakit ng ginawa mo sa bata, you scarred her for life," Matt said.

"Kaya gusto ko siyang makausap, magpapaliwanag ako sa anak ko," Rose replied.

Matt asked why she became determined to find her daughter: "Ano ba talaga ang gusto mo? Ang tagal mong nanahimik eh, bigla na lang 4 years ago, naging aggressive ka sa paghahanap sa'min."

"Alam ko lahat, tawag ka nang tawag sa opisina ko, pinuntahan mo pa lahat ng hotel namin sa Hong Kong, sa Singapore tsaka sa Australia, buti na lang hindi mo kami naabutan, why now Rose? Naghihirap ka ba? Kailangan mo ng pera? Nagsisisi ka na iniwan mo ako?" he added.

Rose replied that she regretted leaving her child: "Hindi, masaya na ang buhay ko ngayon, ang pinagsisisihan ko ay 'yung iniwan ko 'yung anak ko."

"C'mon, pera lang ang habol mo pero ang sinasabi ko sa'yo ngayon pa lang, wala kang makukuha sa'kin o sa anak ko," Matt said.

"Oras na lumapit ka uli sa'min, I will call the police and I will have you deported," she added.

Rose left and saw a drunk Renz attempting to take his life, managing just in time stop him.

The landmark collaboration among GMA-7, ABS-cBN, and Viu, "Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It stream 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.



