MANILA -- Australian R&B singer RINI is bringing his "Past The Naked Eye 2023 Tour" to Manila this July.

The concert will happen on July 19 at Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

According to a social media post by Live Nation Philippines, tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 31 at 12 p.m.

RINI, the Filipino-born singer known for his slow and sensual R&B sound, is behind the hits “My Favorite Clothes,” “Meet Me in Amsterdam,” and “Aphrodite.”