MANILA – Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are making sure they are commemorating every significant moment in the life of their daughter, Isabella Rose.

Their latest Instagram updates showcase their baby's fifth month as captured in charming new pictures.

“Happy 5th month our little Peanut,” Manzano captioned his post.

“You’re growing up too fast. I can’t believe you are 5 months already. I love you so much, my little one,” Mendiola said.

Since introducing baby Rosie to the public in February, both Manzano and Mendiola have been sharing more of their daughter’s pictures on social media.

Fans and followers alike are thrilled to witness their beautiful journey as new parents, and are excited to see what the future holds for the happy family.