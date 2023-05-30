RK Bagatsing. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Twitter account.

MANILA — The latest episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" broke its viewership record anew for the second straight night, as a main character portrayed by RK Bagatsing exited the series.

According to producer Dreamscape Entertainment, the Tuesday episode peaked at 408,614 concurrent viewers, or those watching at the same time, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube.

"Kontrabida ka dito @rkbagatsing pero nakakaiyak toh huhu," a fan said in a tweet.

"Another great performance by @rkbagatsing ... Ginalingan mo as Greg ... Congrats, paps!!! We're proud of you," another viewer added.

After clashing with Tanggol's (Coco Martin) group, Greg (Bagatsing) was left alone with gunshot wounds and was attended to by the police. His uncle Ramon (Christopher de Leon) saw Greg's body, but couldn't go near for fear of being caught by authorities.

Olga's (Irma Adlawan) hunch that something happened to her son proved correct, as she confirmed Greg's death from her personnel.

Don Julio (Tommy Abuel), meanwhile, attempted to seek revenge in Quiapo but Ramon stopped him, knowing that his son Tanggol (Coco Martin) was still in the area.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

