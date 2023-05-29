Home  >  Entertainment

Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo to reunite for concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2023 07:17 PM

Photo from Bamboo's Instagram account.
MANILA – OPM superstars Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo will be reunited in a concert.

In an Instagram post, Geronimo revealed that their joint concert will be held on July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bamboo earlier hinted at a possible collaboration with Geronimo after posting a photo saying: "Here we go."

Geronimo and Bamboo were both coaches in the singing competition "The Voice of the Philippines." 

Bamboo is the only artist left from the original set of coaches after the departure of Geronimo and Lea Salonga.

