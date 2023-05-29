MANILA -- The cast of ABS-CBN's primetime action-drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," led by Coco Martin, greeted Cherry Pie Picache, who turned a year older last Saturday, May 27.

B617 Management uploaded on Instagram a video of the award-winning actress receiving a birthday cake for her special day.

In one of her recent Instagram updates, Picache, expressed her gratitude to all those who remembered her 53rd birthday.

"Greetings, prayers and love. My heart is full," she wrote.

In "Batang Quiapo," Picache portrays Marites, the mother of Tanggol (Martin).

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

