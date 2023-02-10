Cherry Pie Picache. Reyma Buan-Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Cherry Pie Picache is amazed by Coco Martin's improvements as an actor and as a director.



In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, Picache shared her thoughts about Martin as they reunite for the upcoming series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

"Grabe! Sabi ko nga he never ceases to amaze me. Sobrang amazing 'yang bata na 'yan," she said.

"Hindi ba normally kapag habang tumatagal ka nagme-mellow down ka, 'yung ganun? But his grit, his passion, his commitment, his dedication to his craft, helping generously the people in the industry, 'yung creative juices niya, grabe. Iba ito," she added.

Picache said she is looking forward to working again with Martin after "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

"Excited kasi medyo matagal ako napahinga. Ang last ko was 'Marry Me, Marry You.' And I'm also excited to be working again with Coco. [And] of course, kay direk Coco. Pasabog," she said.

In "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," Picache will play the role of Marites Dimaguiba, the mother of Martin's character, Baldomero "Tanggol" Dimaguiba.

"I'm playing the role of Marites. Ako 'yung nanay ni Coco, at nanay ko si Ma'am Charo Santos. So kami 'yung family, 'yung community sa Quiapo," she said.



"Sana kung paano niyo po minahal ang 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,' ganoon din po ang pagmamahal, suporta, at pagsubaybay na ibigay niyo," she added.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" is set to air this Monday, February 13 – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

The original “Batang Quiapo” starred the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr. whose daughter, actress Lovi Poe, will portray Martin's leading lady.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC starting February 13.

