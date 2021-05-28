KTX to stream restored version of Maricel Soriano's classic film 'Soltera'

MANILA -- In celebration of Maricel Soriano's 50th year in show business, ABS-CBN Film Restoration will stream her classic movie "Soltera," which also stars Diether Ocampo and Claudine Barretto.

It will premiere at the Sagip Pelikula Festival on KTX on June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

In the movie, Soriano is Sandra, a successful wedding planner who is afraid of spending the rest of her life alone. She falls in love with Eric (Ocampo), an indecisive young man who constantly courted her. Despite their age difference and contrasting outlooks in life, the two try to defy the odds that come with their affair. Things changed when Eric's restlessness draws him to Sandra's assistant Lisa (Barretto).

Helmed by veteran director Jerry Lopez Sineneng and co-written with acclaimed filmmaker Jun Lana, Star Cinema's 1999 movie also stars Raymond Bagatsing, Maila Gumila, Nida Blanca, Edu Manzano, among many others.



The digitally restored version of "Soltera" streams on KTX starting June 3 at 7:30 p.m. for only P150. A pre-show before its screening will feature Soriano, Bagatsing, and director Sineneng.



Aside from "Soltera," Sagip Pelikula Festival will also pay tribute to Soriano as it also streams more of her restored classics, including "Mila," "Ikaw Pa Lang ang Minahal," "John & Marsha '85 sa Probinsya," "Separada," "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin," and "Inagaw Mo ang Lahat sa Akin" starting June 4 on KTX.