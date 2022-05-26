Trailer: Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino in ‘Ngayon Kaya’

Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino co-star in ‘Ngayon Kaya.’ T-Rex Entertainment

MANILA — Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino portray friends who reconnect five years later with a lingering what-if about becoming lovers, as seen in the new trailer of their long-awaited film “Ngayon Kaya.”

The preview of the Prime Cruz film gives glimpses of Harold (Avelino) and AM’s (Gutierrez) relationship as college buddies and their reunion, with the latter clinging on to hope for a chance at romance.

The trailer also reveals the release date of “Ngayon Kaya” in cinemas: June 22, two years after its original schedule.

“Ngayon Kaya” was supposed to debut in April 2020, as part of the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. The event, however, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While other entries to the summer edition found new venues for release within the same year — four of the eight instead joined the main Christmas festival (MMFF), for instance — “Ngayon Kaya” had fans asking when they can see the film.

Avelino, who is also a co-producer of “Ngayon Kaya,” previously said the film was targeting a summer release in 2021, but that schedule didn’t push through either.

The forthcoming theatrical run of “Ngayon Kaya” interestingly comes amid speculation surrounding Gutierrez and Avelino’s real-life relationship.

The two, who went on to co-star in the since-concluded ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” have becoming increasingly open about their rumored romance, by sharing snaps of each other on social media with sweet captions.

“Ngayon Kaya” is also an apt title for the long-time friends, who share the same talent manager and had once gone out on a date, before their respective relationships which later on ended.