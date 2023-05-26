Why Christian Bables keeps on accepting LGBT roles

Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA — "Kasi kung walang tanggap ng mga ganito, sino?"

This is actor Christian Bables' response when asked why he keeps on accepting LGBT roles.

In a press conference for his upcoming series "Drag You and Me," Bables said he is not afraid to be typecasy, stressing that the members of the LGBT deserve to be seen in shows and films.

"Iilan lang kaming mayroong tapang mag-accept ng ganitong klaseng mga characters," he said.

"'Yung iba, natatakot ma-typecast; 'yung iba natatakot ma-tag as ganito as ganyan. Ako kasi for as long as the character that is being offered to me is a living, breathing character, a character full of heart and life, gagampanan ko 'yan. Kahit tutubi pa 'yan, gagampanan ko basta something na relevant at makakapagbigay ng boses doon sa mga voices," he added.

Bables rose to fame in 2016 as Barbs in "Die Beautiful," which won for him the Best Supporting Actor award in the Metro Manila Film Festival that year.

"To the (LGBT) community, maraming-maraming salamat for always allowing me and trusting me na as an ally na kaya kong i-present 'yung community niyo," he said.

Episodes of "Drag You and Me" will be available on iWantTFC starting June 2.

RELATED VIDEO: