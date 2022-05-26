Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Instead of the traditional Big 4, "Pinoy Big Brother" will be having 5 housemates to compete for the top spot in the finale, the show announced Thursday.

"Limang housemates na lubusang sisimbolo sa uri ng 'Kumunity' at uri ng housemate na mayroon ang bahay ko sa season na ito," Big Brother told the remaining housemates.

Ten housemates or the so-called, "Biga10," remain in the Big Brother house for three editions: 4 from the adults, and 3 from the celebrities and teens.

The celebrities consist of Anji Salvacion, who was hailed as one of the Top 2 housemates of the edition, along with Samantha Bernardo, Alyssa Valdez's replacement due to her attendance in the Southeast Asian Games, and Brenda Mage who won the last slot in the comeback phase of the show.

Joining the adult housemates are the Top 2 of the edition, Nathan Juane, and Isabel Laohoo along with Michael Ver Comaling and Zach Guerrero who both won the tag team comeback challenge.

Last on the list are the teen Top 2 housemates Gabb Skribikin and Rob Blackburn along with Stephanie Jordan who won the head-to-head battle against fellow batchmate Maxine Trinidad.

The housemates are now in a 'Kumunitest' challenge led by the teen housemates. The winning team will automatically move forward to the finals.

“PBB” is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. You can also watch the 24/7 livestreaming at Kumu.

