Are Sarah Geronimo, John Lloyd Cruz reuniting for a project?

MANILA— Sarah Geronimo left her followers abuzz Thursday after she posted on social media new photos of her with John Lloyd Cruz.

The pictures were taken at the Viva office, with Geronimo seemingly hinting that they are reuniting for a project through her caption.

The pop superstar simply left emojis of video cameras and a clock, which some interpreted as an indication that they are about to start filming a project together.

Others, meanwhile, were just happy to see them together again six years since they worked on “Finally Found Someone,” their last movie together.

In the past, Cruz admitted that he once had feelings for Geronimo, but said that "bad timing" was the reason why their friendship didn't blossom into something more. "Timing wasn't a friend," he said.

Geronimo, for her part, shared that she did have a "crush" on Cruz back when they worked in "A Very Special Love," a 2008 romantic comedy that gave birth to their love team's passionate following.

Geronimo is now married to Matteo Guidicelli, while Cruz is rumored to be in a relationship with Isabel Santos. He is also now a dad to Elias, his son with his former girlfriend Ellen Adarna.

