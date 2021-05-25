Tirso Cruz III, wife mark 40th anniversary

MANILA -- Veteran actor Tirso Cruz III and his wife, Lynn Ynchausti, are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a married couple.

Posting their wedding photo, Cruz, shared his thoughts about their special day as he remembered their son, TJ, who passed away in November 2019 after battling cancer.

TJ was one of Cruz's three children with Ynchausti, along with Bodie and Djanin.

"Today marks a very special day in our lives as we celebrate our 40th year of marriage. God has been good to us. How we wish you were here with us to celebrate it with Bodie & Djanin. Your mama & I are looking forward to many more years of togetherness. We miss you Teej. We love you," Cruz wrote, addressing TJ.

For her part, Ynchausti uploaded a clip showing her and Cruz's sweet moments. "40 years married, with God at the center of our marriage. Forty years of fun, laughter and joy. And also sadness, trials and tears, enduring all these with the Lord by our side. We praise you and thank you Lord for your presence in our lives. Thank you for our children, TJ (we love and miss you Teej on this special day of ours), Bodie and Djanin. We are blessed," she said.

Ynchausti also posted a Bible verse about love.



