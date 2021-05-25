Ready for debut: BINI shows fierce, sweet sides as grand launch nears

After two years of training under Star Hunt Academy, BINI is finally set for its official debut. ABS-CBN

MANILA — As their official debut nears, the 8-member girl group BINI has been sharing glimpses of their fierce and sweet sides, with concept photos indicating what to expect from their new music.

Composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, the P-pop group will be introduced via the two-part “BINI: The Launch” on KTX.ph.

On June 4, “The Runway” will see the members don creations by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran, with each outfit especially made to reflect their personalities.

“The Showcase,” which streams on June 11, will meanwhile feature a fan conference, performances from BINI, as well as the music video premiere of their debut single “Born to Win.”

Never-before-seen footage of BINI’s 2-year training under Star Hunt Academy, the ABS-CBN group grooming pop performers for international stardom, will also be shown during “The Showcase.”

BINI released its pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut” in November 2020, courting a growing fanbase which has since been dubbed “Bloom.”

In December 2020, the group’s members signed officially as talents of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, and as recording artists of the network’s record company, Star Music.

Tickets to “BINI: The Launch” are priced at P399 for general admission, and P499 for limited VIP slots. Each ticket will allow access to both the first and second parts.

Leading up to the grand event, the group has released over the past few weeks images teasing the girls’ new music era, to be kicked off by “Born to Win.”

In photos, here’s a look at the eight members of BINI:

STACEY

SHEENA

MIKHA

MALOI

JHOANNA

GWEN

COLET

AIAH

