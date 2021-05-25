Janine Gutierrez, Sunshine Dizon start shooting new series 'Marry Me, Marry You'

MANILA – Cameras have begun to roll for the upcoming ABS-CBN family drama “Marry Me, Marry You” starring Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez.

On Instagram, actress Cherry Pie Picache shared several photos from the set where she already got to work not only with Gutierrez, but also with Vina Morales, Jett Pangan, Lito Pimentel and newly-signed Kapamilya Sunshine Dizon.

“Thankful, grateful and blessed to be a part and to be working with these wonderful, loving and super foodie peeps and more,” Picache wrote in the caption.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the ABS-CBN unit behind “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the new teleserye will be helmed by Jojo Saguin and Dwein Ruedas Baltazar.

The series will center on a couple, portrayed by Gutierrez and Avelino, who navigates the traditional expectations attached to marriage — that it extends beyond one’s partner, and includes their friends and family, too.

“Marry Me, Marry You” will mark the first Kapamilya series of Gutierrez and Dizon, as well as the first-ever teleserye of Jake Ejercito, whose character will figure in a love triangle with Gutierrez and Avelino.

The other screen veterans joining the cast include Teresa Loyzaga, Joko Diaz and Edu Manzano.

Up-and-comers who will also be seen in “Marry Me, Marry You” are Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson of the hit BL movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” Angelica Lao of The Squad Plus, as well as EJ Jallorina, Iana Bernardez, Luis Vera Perez, and Fino Herrera.

The series will be seen on ABS-CBN platforms, although its release date has yet to be announced.

