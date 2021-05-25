Dimples Romana gets appreciation letter from daughter

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana took to social media to share the sweet handwritten letter from her eldest child, Callie, who recently graduated from high school.

On Instagram, Romana shared the sweet handwritten letter from her only daughter with husband, Boyet Ahmee.

In the letter, Romana's her only daughter with husband Boyet Ahmee thanked her parents for everything that they have done for her.

“It made me realize even more how blessed I am to have family like you guys. ...It also made me backtrack to when we had maybe more or less 1/4 of what we have now, and it only makes me even prouder of you guys and thankful for you guys. Really grateful for how a soul like me ended up with pretty and amazing souls like you guys," Callie wrote.

She added: "I've said this one too many times, but I hope that I've grown to be the daughter you prayed me to be probably on one sunny afternoon at our old home when you were pregnant with me. I promise that I'll be even more than that though, but please bear with me, I'm trying. Now that I'm getting older... please do not ever ever forget that I will always be your Nunujoy/Cal/Callie, and that will never change no matter what. I love you guys beyond anything and everything. Thank you for everything."

In the caption, the "Huwag Kang Mangamba" actress couldn't help but express how proud she is of her first born.

"It’s not a secret to everyone that my baby (not so baby anymore since she’s already off to college soon BUT I still see her for the 9 year old girl that she was) is an INTROVERT, reserved yet she is also the most sensitive, sweet and creative person I know, she’s unafraid to speak her mind and express her emotions through words often written," Romana said.

"The journey to raising a child like Ate was challenging considering how I, as her mom, found myself to listening more to what SHE WASN'T saying to fully understand how she was feeling. Sometimes as parents we try so hard to make our kids communicate through words but what I’ve learned based on experience, is that our children are different from one another, and their ways of communicating with us may differ but if we only take the time to be silent and hear them out with our hearts and not our ears, you may just find yourself in this wonderful position that @papaboyetonline and I are in now. Proud of you @callieahmee Every time I doubt myself as a person and as a mom, you create these lovingly written letters and just like that, I remember my purpose," Romana added.

