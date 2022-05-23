(From left) Joao Constancia, Kaori Oinuma, and Kyle Echarri will star in the series adaptation of ‘Kiss Master.’ Instagram: @imjoaoconz, @kaori_oinuma, @kyleecharri

MANILA — Kaori Oinuma, Kyle Echarri, and Joao Constancia will star in a series adaptation of the Wattpad story “Kiss Master,” to be co-produced by the online publishing platform, Kumu, and Black Sheep.

The project, an eight-episode series, was announced Monday through a report by Variety.

Chad Vidanes, director of the massive hit “He’s Into Her” — another Wattpad adaptation — will helm “Kiss Master.”

Written by Jamille Fumah, the Wattpad title “follows five years after Sussie’s heart was broken by bad boy billionaire Arkanghel Wolfgang,” according to Variety.

“When he reappears in her life it is not clear that their differences can be bridged.”

Oinuma will play Sussie, Echarri will portray Arkanghel, while Constancia will take on the character of Hugo, described as “a disruptive influence.”

Fumah, who is known as @JFStories on Wattpad, has 1.5 million followers on the platform and more than 30 stories published and more than 336 million total reads.

“Kiss Master” marks the first co-production of Kumu and Wattpad.

“Our expanded partnership with Wattpad is the next project in a series of fan-influenced adaptations,” Kumu co-founder and chief of content Angelo Mendez told Variety.

“We’re excited to work with the Wattpad team this year to innovate the future of storytelling through this web series, nurture the community of aspiring writers, and give the fans the best, heart-warming experience possible.”

Wattpad International’s Dexter Ong, meanwhile, hailed Filipino authors as “some of the most successful and influential” on the platform.