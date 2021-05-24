Turning 20, Darren Espanto shows sexy side in pictorial

MANILA — Having made his showbiz breakthrough via “The Voice Kids” at age 13, Darren Espanto is known to many as a young singer who was coached by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

That was seven years ago, in 2014.

Espanto is now 20 years old, celebrating his birthday Monday, May 24.

To mark the occasion, Espanto surprised his millions of followers on social media with a set of photos totally shedding his child-performer image.

Espanto opted for a pictorial showing sexy side, with many comments expressing surprise with the images.

Among them was “The Voice Kids” coach Lea Salonga, who wrote, “Oh goodness! Growing up so fast! Happy birthday!”

Espanto, who finished runner-up to Lyca Gairanod in the first-ever edition of “The Voice Kids,” also celebrated his birthday on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday with a medley of tehater hits.

Having recently returned from Canada after over a year during the coronavirus pandemic, Espanto is staging in June his “comeback concert,” dubbed “Home Run.”

It will be streamed live on June 18, 8 p.m. on KTX.ph, TFC IPTV, and iWant TFC, with a re-run on June 20 at 10 a.m.

