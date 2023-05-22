Robi Domingo teases possible comeback of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'

MANILA – Robi Domingo remained coy when directly asked if he is going to host a possible local revival of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

Speculations about him hosting the popular television quiz show began when he posted on Twitter last May 4 the three lifelines which a contestant of the program can use.

🤔💜 — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) May 4, 2023

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Sunday, Domingo’s only playful response was: “I need to ask the audience kung anong mangyayari or I will use another lifeline, 50-50. But let’s see.”

For now, Domingo is still reeling from the success of “The Vocice Kids” Philippines season 5, which just concluded and named Shane Bernabe as its new winner.

“It’s a show kung saan sobrang komportable ako since I was part of the show nung first season naman. And I love the team lalong lalo na ang kasama ko dito ay si Ate B (Bianca Gonzalez),” he said.

“It’s a breeze and always a good time to learn new things especially with the new coaches and with the artists,” he added.

Domingo also shared that there will be more seasons of “The Voice Philippines” coming up from ABS-CBN in the future.

Now that the latest kids’ edition is over, Domingo will now have more time focusing on his wedding preparations with Maiqui Pineda.

“Progress-wise, I think a couple of weeks ago, from 5%, we jumped to 55%. So ang daming nagawa, nakakapagod, ang daming inaasikaso but we are on the process now of enjoying the whole thing. Kasi the first initial stages, ang hirap pala,” he said.

When asked if the wedding is going to happen this year, he said in jest: “I need to phone a friend.”