Shane Bernabe wins ‘The Voice Kids’ season 5

Shane Bernabe, the winner of The Voice Kids Season 5. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA – Shane Bernabe from Bamboo Manalac’s team has been named the winner of “The Voice Kids” season 5.

Bernabe bested Rai Fernandez from Martin Nievera’s team, and Xai Martinez from KZ Tandingan’s team during the finale of the singing competition on Sunday.

As the new winner, Bernabe will bring home one million peso in cash and a recording contract with UMG Philippines.

For the finale, Bernabe wowed all three coaches with her rendition of “Sino Ang Baliw.”

Manalac said he was completely overwhelmed by Bernabe’s performance. “Grabe lang talaga. Ang paborito ko sa performance mo, yung mawawala ka lang. Nasa mata mo eh, you’re a ready performer. You’re already a champion. You did it. You owned it. Speechless si coach,” he said.

This is the second time that someone from Manalac’s team won “The Voice Kids.”

The fifth season of “The Voice Kids” began airing last February 25.

Upon its comeback, the program featured two new hosts in Robi Domingo and Bianca Gonzalez, and a new lineup of coaches, with Bamboo being the sole mentor returning.

“The Voice Kids,” a competition for aspirants aged 6 to 12, kicked off the auditions for its fifth season in November.

The most recent “The Voice” edition in the Philippines was the teens format in 2020, which had to adjust its format and production due to the onset of the pandemic.

Former coaches of the “Kids” edition are Lea Salonga, across four seasons; Sarah Geronimo, who was present for all except the third; and Sharon Cuneta, who joined the third season.