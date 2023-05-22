Iam Tongi wins season 21 of 'American Idol'

Iam Tongi has been named as the new American Idol.

He was announced the winner of season 21 at the end of the three-hour show on Monday (Manila time), with Megan Danielle and Colin Stough finishing at the second and third place, respectively.

Iam Tongi then closed the show with his rendition of “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbrezie.”

Earlier in the program, Iam Tongi also shared the stage with James Blunt as they performed a duet of the latter’s song “Monsters.”

It was Iam Tongi’s audition piece that kicked off his “American Idol” journey.

When he tried his luck on the show three months ago, Iam Tongi captured the hearts of the judges and the viewers with his emotional rendition of the tune.

At that time, he told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that he is dedicating that song to his father who only recently passed away.

“My dad he taught me when I was very young,” he said during his audition.

Originally from Hawaii, Iam Tongi grew up in Kahuku but his family had to move to Seattle about three years ago.