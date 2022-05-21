‘Truly lost a gem’: Lovi Poe pens message for Susan Roces

MANILA – Actress Lovi Poe on Saturday penned a message for Philippine showbiz royalty Susan Roces.

In an Instagram post, Poe said that the country lost a "beloved pillar" in the entertainment industry.

"I write this post with a heavy heart. We’ve truly lost a gem and one of the beloved pillars in the industry. My love and prayers to Ate Grace (Sen. Grace Poe) and the whole family," she wrote.

Grace Poe's son, Brian, commented on the post, saying: "Thank you ... I’m sure Mama Susan would’ve appreciated your kind words."

Dra. Vicky Belo also sent her condolences to the family: "From your stories she sounds like a wonderful person. My deepest condolences," she said.

Lovi is the daughter of Rowena Moran and actor Fernando Poe Jr.