Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Comedian Brenda Mage clinched the last slot in the "BigaTen" housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kuminity Season 10."

Brenda Mage will return to the competition while viral online seller Madam Inutz was eliminated after their head-to-head challenge.

He will join beauty queen Samantha Bernardo and Anji Salvacion from the celebrity batch.

Earlier, Stephanie Jordan won the ninth slot and sent home Maxine Trinidad. She will join Gabb Skribikin and Rob Blackburn representing the teen housemates.

Adult housemates Zach Guerrero and Michael Ver Comaling won the Kumu marathon and joined Nathan Juane and Isabel Laohoo.

In January, Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion were named the last two remaining celebrity housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane were named as the last two remaining adult housemates last March.

Due to her participation in the Southeast Asian Games, Valdez was replaced by Samantha Bernardo.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

RELATED VIDEO: