MANILA – Then, there were three.

Only three hopefuls remain in the competition and have the chance to be named as “The Voice Kids” grand champion this weekend.

Xai Martinez of KZ Tandingan’s Team Supreme, Shane Bernabe of Bamboo’s Kamp Kawayan, and Rai Fernandez of Martin Nievera’s Marteam are set to face off in a singing showdown at the grand finals of the competition this Saturday and Sunday.

Martinez received 51.62 percent of votes during the live semifinals to earn the chance of representing Team Supreme in the finals.

Fernandez, who performed “Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal”, tallied 47.86 percent of votes to banner Nievera’s team in the finale.

Meanwhile, Bernabe registered 54.42 percent of votes to book a finals ticket in the ABS-CBN talent search.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

