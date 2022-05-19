Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia to reunite for movie

MANILA – Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia are going to reunite for a new movie this year.

The actress made the announcement in an interview with Boy Abunda for his “Who are you when no one’s watching” YouTube series.

“I want to do films [this year]. I am going to be doing a movie also with Josh under Black Sheep this year,” she said.

In the same interview, Barretto revealed how she would always tell Garcia not to have a girlfriend just yet.

“Ako tinatanong ko, ‘How are you? May girlfriend ka na ba? Huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend,’” she related.

Explaining why she doesn’t want her former boyfriend to be in a relationship, Barretto said: “Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Bakit ba ayaw mo akong magka-girlfriend?’ Sabi ko, ‘Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend. Enjoy this. Enjoy what you have now.’ He’s young. He’s in his prime. He’s a brilliant actor. It’s not the time to be limited right now.”

Barretto said it is her hope for Garcia to “really enjoy his time.”

Aside from their friendship, Barretto also shared another thing which she appreciates about her former boyfriend.

“I think one of the things that I really appreciate about him is he respects Ge a lot. That says a lot about Josh as well and how much he’s grown and matured. He respects Ge and that means a lot to me,” she said, referring to her current boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

Garcia and Barretto co-starred in a teleserye and five films starting in 2016. They broke up in 2019 signaling the end of not only their real-life relationship, but also their love team.

The last time the two worked together was in February 2021 when they starred in the music video of Moira dela Torre’s “Paubaya.”