IN PHOTOS: Zark's Fest 2023 celebrates music, food, fun

MANILA -- Zark’s Fest made a great comeback after a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic last Saturday, May 13, at the Circuit Events Grounds in Makati.

Despite the hot weather, fans arrived as early as 12 noon to get their spots and enjoy the music festival.

Award-winning OPM band Ben&Ben, headlined the event as the final performer of the night. The 9-member band didn’t disappoint the crowd who had been waiting for them since noon. The band performed “Araw-Araw,” “Kathang Isip,“ “Di Ka Sayang,” and “Pagtingin.”

Singer-songwriter, Zack Tabudlo co-headlined Zark’s Fest. The former contestant of "The Voice Kids" Season 1 entertained the crowd with his “hugot lines” and made the fans scream when he started singing “Nangagamba,” “Binibini,” and “Paano.”

Tabudlo also brought a fan onstage to serenade her with his song “Yakap.”

Zark’s Fest also featured OPM icons Itchyworms, Ebe Dancel, Sandwich, and Urbandub, who electrified the stage with their popular hits.

The event is not complete without P-pop, as the “nation’s girl group” BINI delivered a performance that delighted the P-pop fans in the venue.

Amazing performances were also delivered by Autotelic, Kiyo, Hey June, Eli and Six The North Star, Lola Amour and Any Name’s Okay.

Another highlight of the event was the food-eating contest, which featured Kevin "Zarkman" Medina, a Guinness World Record-holder, who demonstrated how to finish a Zark’s Jawbreaker Burger in less than five minutes.