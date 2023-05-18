Diego Castro marries long-time partner Angela Lagunzad

MANILA -- After 20 years of being together, former teen idol Diego Castro married his long-time partner Angela Lagunzad.

In his social media accounts, Castro uploaded photos taken from their intimate garden wedding held last week in Quezon City.

"Sa wakas! After 20 years I married my true love @angelalagunzad. We may different in many ways, but it’s the differences that makes us perfect. You are the calm to my chaos, the yin to my yang," Castro captioned his Instagram post.

Lagunzad also shared snaps from their special day.

The event was attended by their respective families, friends, and Castro's children from previous relationships.

According to a report published by PEP, Castro and Lagunzad first met in November 2003.

After 11 years of being a couple, Castro proposed to her in 2014.

Prior to being a TV anchor, Castro starred in hit ABS-CBN television shows including "Gimik," and "Esperanza."

He is the son of the late veteran news anchor Angelo Castro.

