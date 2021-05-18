Edward Barber to host new ABS-CBN music show 'Fresh Take'

MANILA – Fans of Kapamilya actor Edward Barber have something new to look forward to.

On Tuesday, ABS-CBN announced that Barber will be the host of “Fresh Take,” the network’s upcoming music show that will air on MYX and TFC next month.

Talking about the concept behind the new show, ABS-CBN Global chief operating officer Aldrin Cerrado said: “ABS-CBN has always advocated supporting new talents that have something new to offer. We are excited with the launch of ‘Fresh Take,’ which will serve as a platform for the new breed of music artists in sharing their unique sound and talent to every music lover around the world.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN Global Events and Experience head Joseph Arnie Garcia said “Fresh Take” will be the platform to share different music palates “to every music lover around the world across ages and nationalities.”

On the other hand, Roxy Liquigan, head of the ABS-CBN Music ecosystem, expressed excitement as the show will introduce “new artists who we believe will surprise the world with their talent and music.”

“Fresh Take” will be featuring the playlist-worthy singles of up-and-coming Filipino artists who will not only perform their latest singles but will also be sharing their passion for music and the stories behind their songs.