Kim Chiu shares biking experience in Metro Manila

MANILA — Actress Kim Chiu had to face a lot of her fears when she decided to ride her bike around Metro Manila.

"My first time biking in the city from BGC to Okada and then back to BGC! ...somewhat scary, but you won’t know the feeling unless you try," the actress said in a post on Tuesday.

"Face your fear!!! Sabi ko gusto ko lang ng adventure like rollercoaster pero parang 20 rollercoaster ride nasakyan ko sa kaba!!!! Truck, jeep, taxi, motor, bus, kalesa, pedicab and many more ang makakasalubong LIKE O to the M to the G!!!!!"

Despite her experience, Chiu said it was a "super fun" ride and hinted that she will bike again soon.

"Congrats, Self! #AdrenalineJunkie in me has been unleashed!" she said.

