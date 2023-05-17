'Drag Race PH' season 1 queens win in WOWIE Awards 2023

Photos from Precious Paula Nicole, Marina Summers, and Eva Le Queen's Instagram accounts.

Three queens from "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 won in the recent Wowie Awards organized by American company World of Wonder.

Marina Summers won the Wowlebrity on the Rise trophy, while Eva Le Queen bagged the Best Beauty Guru award.

Debut winner Precious Paula Nicole also won the Breakout Star along with other winners of the show.

Host Paolo Ballesteros and Prince Marell were nominated for the Best Viral Moment Award.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12), Anetra and Aura Mayari (Season 15) in its US edition.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva, who competed in the first and second season of "Drag Race Thailand," respectively. Kyne (season 1), Stephanie Prince (season 2, Canada vs the World), and Kimmy Couture also competed in the Canadian franchise of the show.

