South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation will release an album with all 8 members in August. Photo from Girls’ Generation’s official Facebook page

Girls’ Generation announced Tuesday it would release an album in August, the first new music from the hitmaking K-pop girl group in 5 years.

All 8 members are participating in the album that will be released in celebration of the band’s 15th anniversary, Girls’ Generation said in a Twitter post that included a link to a Korean news article on the comeback.

“The legends are back! #GirlsGeneration will release an album as 8 members to celebrate their 15th anniversary this August,” it said.

레전드가 돌아온다! #소녀시대 완전체 컴백! 데뷔 15주년 기념 앨범 8월 발매

'넘사벽 클래스'로 여름 가요계 평정 예고



The band’s last full group release was the album “Holiday Night” in August 2017.

Formed by SM Entertainment, Girls’ Generation debuted in 2007 with “Into the New World,” an iconic song that has since been used in South Korean protests and pride parades.

Among the group’s hits are “Gee” (2009), “Genie” (2009), “The Boys” (2011), “I Got A Boy” (2013), “Mr. Mr.” (2014) and “Lion Heart” (2015).

The band, dubbed “The Nation’s Girl Group,” originally had 9 members until Jessica’s departure in 2014. Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun also left SM Entertainment in 2017 but have remained as part of the group.

