Screenshot from "Gameboys" season 2 trailer.

MANILA — The second season of the Pinoy boys' love (BL) series "Gameboys" will premiere on ABS-CBN's digital venue KTX on May 22, The IdeaFirst Company announced Monday.

In a new snippet of the sequel, it was revealed that two episodes will be aired on the premiere date.

True love, right here. #Gameboys2



Premieres with 2 new episodes every Sunday starting 05.22.22! Exclusively on @KtxPH and @vivamaxplus pic.twitter.com/fpJJqtw5Ln — The IdeaFirst Company (@theideafirst_co) May 16, 2022

Last September, it was announced that the series will be returning for a second season with lead stars Elijah Canlas and Kokoy de Santos continuing their roles as Gavreel and Cairo.



Adrianna So, Kyle Velino, and Miggy Jimenez will also reprise their roles with the addition of Kych Minemoto as Achilles de Dios from the special episode “Alt Gameboys.”

The follow-up film of the series is also available on KTX.

