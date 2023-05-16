Georcelle Dapat-Sy airs side on 'breakup with pop star

Sarah Geronimo and Georcelle Dapat-Sy in December 2019. Screenshot: YouTube/G-FORCE

MANILA — Amid her rumored rift with choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy, Sarah Geronimo prefers to express her gratitude to the entire team of G-Force, who had been her long-time collaborators.

But with a tinge of regret, Geronimo admitted Tuesday that she missed their participation at her Big Dome concert celebrating her 20th anniversary in showbiz over the weekend.

"Malaking bagay sila ng career ko. It would have been more magical if they were there," Geronimo told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of her launch as endorser of Furniture Republic in Taytay, Rizal.

"I wanted them to be there to celebrate my 20 years with me… Baka maiyak ako," she added.

Geronimo was responding to Dapat-Sy's statement on Tuesday that she is happy that Geronimo is breaking new ground as a concert director and performing artist.

"It's also like giving her creative freedom. Sixteen years kaming magkatrabaho, parang love team," she told ABS-CBN News after her guest appearance on the noontime program "It's Showtime," when sought for comment.

"But we have to grow and experience others. Bottomline is I want her to feel good about that process," the celebrity choreographer explained.

Dapat-Sy did admit that professional split with Geronimo has been difficult for her and her dancers, comparing it to a "bad breakup."

"Sixteen years 'yan kasi. Am I hurting? Yes, more than hurting," she said. "But my concern now is to uplift and guide them to have a higher vibration because social media is not nice!"

Dapat-Say also reiterated that she is making a stand for all dance artists and their right to have proper recognition and compensation for creating choreography.

"I know it was a shock to many that I pulled out from Sarah's concert but people will realize soon enough that I did this to protect our craft and the dance industry. Let us respect the artistry our dancers!" she said.

