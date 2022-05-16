WATCH: Sultry Ivana in ‘A Family Affair’ teaser

MANILA — Ivana Alawi is ready to “claim her throne” in the first teaser of “A Family Affair” released on Monday.

In the half-minute teaser, Alawi is seen horseback riding in a bikini along the shore.

“She’s here, ready to claim her throne,” producer Star Creatives said.

Her character is described to be part of a “hot,” “secret,” and “dangerous” affair — “an affair you want to be part of.”

Alawi marks her first lead role in a teleserye in “A Family Affair.”

Love is most complicated when it becomes... A Family Affair.



Here’s the OFFICIAL POSTER of #AFamilyAffair



SOON 👀🔥 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TV5!#AFAOfficialPoster#AFamilyAffair pic.twitter.com/vfTwM26WJb — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) May 14, 2022

Alawi’s four leading men will portray the Estrella brothers: Gerald Anderson as Paco, Sam Milby as Dave, Jake Ejercito as Seb, and Jameson Blake as Drew.

Alawi, meanwhile, portrays Cherryred, a woman who becomes their common object of affection. She earlier described the series as “a story of how love and secrets can poison a family.”

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

