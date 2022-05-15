MANILA - The top 2 celebrity, teen and adult housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" returned to the famous yellow house for the final leg of the competition.
On Sunday's episode, the top 2 housemates from each batch returned, along with 6 other ex-housemates who will be getting another chance to be part of the final 10 housemates.
Celebrity housemates Anji Salvacion and Samantha Bernardo, and adult housemates Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane joined teen housemates Gabb Skribikin and Rob Blackburn inside the house.
The other 6 housemates who will be competing for a slot in the "Biga10" housemates are ex-housemates Brenda Mage, Madam Inutz, Michael Ver Comaling, Zach Guerrero, Stephanie Jordan and Maxine Trinidad.
The 6 housemates will be streaming simultaneously on Kumu from May 15 to 17.
“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.