MANILA - Kapamilya actress Riva Quenery is pregnant with her first child.

The 22-year-old actress made the announcement on her YouTube channel Sunday, where she also shared her journey as a dancer and eventually an actress.

Watch more in iWantTFC

She also posted a photo of her and partner Vern Ong with a sonogram of their child.

"The butterflies he used to give me turned into tiny feet," Quenery wrote in the caption.

Quenery was part of the series "The House Arrest of Us".