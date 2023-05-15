South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung. Photo: Instagram/@heybiblee

K-drama star Lee Sung-kyung is returning to the Philippines in July for a fan meeting.

Local events producer CDM Entertainment announced Monday that the 32-year-old actress would visit Manila on July 8 for her "Be Closer" Asian fan meeting tour.

"Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we bring you closer to the incredibly talented and charismatic Lee Sung Kyoung," CDM said on Facebook.

Further details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, were not immediately available.

Apart from Manila, Lee will also visit Japan and Taiwan for her tour, according to the poster on CDM's post.

Lee previously held a fan meeting in the country in 2019.

The actress is best known for starring in dramas such as "Cheese in the Trap," "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," "Dr. Romantic," "Sh**ting Stars" and "Call It Love."

