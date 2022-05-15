MNL48 to join AKB48 in charity marathon event in Japan

MANILA - Members of all-female song and dance group MNL48 are set to perform with their "sisters" from AKB48, the Japanese all-female group, at an upcoming event in Tochigi in Japan by the end of the month.

Based on a post in the official Facebook page of AKB48, members of the two groups will take part in the Manny Pacquiao Charity Marathon Suzuki 2022.

Photo from AKB48 Facebook account

The post added that the charity marathon event was organized by the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, led by the Filipino boxing champion himself.

It will reportedly be held at the City Football Station inside the Tochigi City General Sports Park on May 22.

The event is supposedly intended to raise funds “with the purpose of assisting disaster recovery in the Philippines.”

Among the members of MNL48 who are performing at the event include Amy, Coleen, Jan and Sheki.

