Morissette to revive ‘Shine’ on its 25th anniversary

MANILA — Following in the footsteps of her idols, Morissette is set to revive the iconic tune “Shine,” composed by Trina Belarmide, in time for its 25th anniversary.

Star Music announced the revival on Friday, saying it’s due to be released on May 21.

The 2021 version features a new arrangement by Filipino-American music producer Troy Laureta, who recently released a collection of classic OPM ballads under Star Music.

Morissette expressed gratitude to Belarmide, as well as Jonathan Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music, “for the honor and trust” to record a new version of “Shine.”

Referring to singers who previously recorded the memorable tune, Morissette added, “Following Ms. Ima Castro, Ms. Sweet Plantado, and of course Ms. Regine Velasquez, I couldn't be more grateful.”

“Shine” first rose to popularity when Belarmide won second prize in the Metropop Song Festivel in 1996. It then became a hit anew when Velasquez revived the song, with her signature vocal stylings.

