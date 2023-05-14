WATCH: Sharon, Regine, Zsa Zsa in Mother's Day number

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez and Zsa Zsa Padilla joined forces on Sunday to perform a moving version of “Iingatan Ka” to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The three teamed up for the The Greatest Showdown segment of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”



After their song number, all three turned candid and talked about how motherhood really makes them feel.

“Walang kapalit talaga yung kaligayahan. Kahit malalaki na yung mga anak ko, feeling ko maliliit pa rin sila. Gusto ko pa rin pakialaman yung buhay nila. Yung attachment talaga hanggang mawala siguro kami sa mundo, forever talaga siya,” said Padilla.

Cuneta, for her part, said being a mother is the best job in the world but also the toughest.

“Pinakamahirap na trabaho sa buong mundo. If you can lang, you want to keep them small forever, if that’s just possible. Kasi kapag medyo naglakihan at may kanya-kanyang utak at buhay na, nami-miss mo rin. Pero kapag close naman sayo, iba rin. Rewarding pa rin sobra,” she said.

As for Velasquez, being Nate’s mother is the best trophy she’s ever had.

“I was single for a long time. Ang dami kong ginawang mga concerts. Pero ito siguro yung trophy na ipinagmamalaki ko, yung maging nanay. Yung anak ko sobrang bait. He’s such a blessing. For all the moms out there, like Ate Shawie said, it’s the hardest but the most fulfilling job ever. When I got pregnant, everyone was saying it will change my life. I had no idea,” she said.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday