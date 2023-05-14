‘Voice Kids PH’: Meet this season's top 3 artists

MANILA - The top three young artists who will compete for the title of “The Voice Kids Philippines” champion were named on Sunday.
Rai Fernandez, Xai Martinez and Shane Bernabe will be representing their respective teams in next week’s grand finals.
Fernandez, who performed “Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal”, received 47.86 percent of votes, representing Martin Nievera’s team in the finals.
This meant the end of the journey for his fellow MarTeam members Giuliana Chiong and Patricia delos Santos.
Martinez, on the other hand, received 51.62 percent of votes, making her the representative of KZ Tandingan’s Team Supreme.
Bamboo’s Kamp Kawayan, meanwhile, will be represented by Bernabe, who received 54.42 percent of votes.
The three young artists will compete in next week’s grand finals.
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
