Team KZ, Bamboo kick off 'The Voice Kids PH' season 5 live semifinals

MANILA — The contestants under KZ Tandingan and Bamboo kicked off the live semifinals of "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

During its Saturday episode, the contest finally held its first live episode with a performance of "Kilos Kabataan" by Martin Nievera and his team.

Tandingan's Leira Anne Reynes started the competition with "Sabihin Mo Sa Akin" followed by Marc Antillion with "Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong," and Xai Martinez with "Sana Maulit Muli."

Bamboo's Princess Cañete went first for their team with "Magkaibang Mundo" followed by Sab Paica with "Binibini." Shane Bernabe capped the night with "Upuan."

Members of Martin Nievera's team will be performing on Sunday's episode with the announcement of the finalists.

The public will have the power to choose an artist who will move forward to the finale.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

