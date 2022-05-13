MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and her husband Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan became emotional as they shared a tight embrace during a thanksgiving event for the vice presidential candidate's campaign team.

Their emotional moment was shared by their daughter Frankie in a Twitter post on Thursday night.

team kiko pasasalamat 💗 pic.twitter.com/czILJSrKaW — spoiled brat, apparently (@kakiep83) May 12, 2022

In another tweet, Frankie shared a clip showing her parents' sweet moment as his father sang "Ang Aking Awitin." The video ended with Pangilinan giving his wife a kiss.

As of writing, Sara Duterte-Carpio continues to run away in the vice-presidential race with 31,561,948 votes, while Pangilinan, had 9,169,375 votes.

