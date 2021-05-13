Cristina Gonzales, 6 other stars to join 'Ang Probinsyano'

Photo from Instagram: @dreamscapeph

MANILA — Cristina Gonzales is set to return to acting via ABS-CBN's long-running action-drama, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

She was not in showbiz for 15 years after she ventured into politics.

In a social media post on Thursday, show producer Dreamscape Entertainment introduced Gonzales' character as Amalia Mante.

Amalia is the mother of Lia (Jane de Leon), who was used as a hostage by the show's lead character Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin) to escape the Black Ops.

Lia had been abducted by Cardo as his way of avenging the death of his wife Alyana (Yassi Pressman) at the hands of the former's Black Ops team.

Aside from Gonzales, other new cast members of "Ang Probinsyano" include Simon Ibarra, William Lorenzo, Paulo Angeles, Enzo Pineda, Christian Vasquez, and Aya Fernandez.

"Ang Probinsyano" airs on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, and the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page.

It is also available on The Filipino Channel, IPTV, WeTV, and iflix.

