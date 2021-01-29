Cristina Gonzales returns to showbiz after 15 years

Cristina Gonzales is staging her showbiz comeback through Viva Artists Agency. Instagram: @cristinagonzalezromualdez

MANILA — Cristina Gonzales, fondly “King Kring” to her friends from the entertainment industry, was never away from the limelight.

While she has not been in showbiz for a good 15 years after she ventured into politics, she has been constantly in the public eye.

She served as city councilor in Tacloban City for nine years, from 2007 to 2016. After that, she took her oath as mayor from 2016 to 2019.

Even after she tied the knot with now Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, with whom she has two daughters, Sophia, 17 and Diana, 21, Gonzales was never less visible.

“Nasubukan ko na ang lahat,” Gonzales told ABS-CBN News. “After showbiz, nag-business ako, then I joined politics. Now that I’m based in Manila [again], I just want to keep myself busy and happy.”

After several years of not accepting any showbiz project, Gonzales recently inked a management contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA). She is thankful to the father and daughter executives of Viva, Boss Vic del Rosario and his daughter, Veronique, for making her showbiz comeback possible.

Expectedly, Gonzales was readily asked about what projects she is willing to embark on with this second wind in her acting career. She started as a young singer when she was still a teenager, since her family had a recording studio.

Gonzalez is the daughter of former Sampaguita Pictures heartthrob and matinee idol, Jose Mari Gonzales, who was elected the first president of the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) in 1971.

“I’m 50,” Gonzales unabashedly said. “At my age now, I don’t think Viva will offer me the same roles that I did before. I think they will offer me something that’s age-appropriate din, di ba?

“I would like to do comedy. Okay lang naman din ako to play mother roles to beautiful young stars. At my age, who will offer me to do kissing scene? I don’t think bagay pa ‘yun to women actress my age. Hindi naman siguro ‘yan ang linya ko.”

Gonzales is best remembered for her early screen projects, where she got to work with every first-rate leading man on the big screen. She played the niece of action king Fernando Por, Jr. in Pablo Santiago’s “Pamilya Banal” (1989).

Subsequently, Gonzales starred in many films opposite big names leading men. She was paired with Robin Padilla in Eddie Rodriguez’s “Bad Boy” (1990), Aga Muhlach in Mauro Gia Samonte’s “Ang Katawan ni Sofia” (1992).

It was in Samonte’s “Mainit na Puso” (1982), where Gonzales made her big screen debut. She also starred opposite Cesar Montano in Toto Natividad’s “Leonardo De los Reyes: Alyas Waway” (1993), Ian Veneracion in Francis Posadas’ “Pedrito Masangkay: Walang Bakas na Iniwan” (1994).

Gonzales worked with Gabby Concepcion in Carlitos Siguion-Reyna’s “Kailangan Kita” (1993), Joey Marquez in Mike Relon Makiling’s “Bikining Itim” (1990) and Edu Manzano in Pepe Marcos’ “Contreras Gang” (1991).

Gonzales was recently asked if she was willing to work with younger actors in a May-December love story, perhaps similar to Tony Labrusca and Angel Aquino in Connie Macatuno’s 2018 romance-drama, “Glorious.”

Gonzales didn’t hesitate to give her nod. In fact, she acknowledged that it will be a good comeback vehicle for her. She readily agreed when names of good-looking young actors like Xian Lim or Marco Gumabao got easily mentioned.

“If the role is nice, kung maganda talaga, that sounds like a good idea,” Gonzales asserted. “There are a lot of good-looking young actors and beautiful actresses around. We have a good line-up sa Viva. I’m excited.”

Gonzales’ projects with Viva are now being discussed and lined up. Although nothing is concrete yet, nothing makes her more excited to experience the cameras grinding again.

“Comedy is fine,” she allowed. “Drama is fine. Drama or comedy is good with me. They’re all good. It depends sa storyline. I enjoy different roles. That’s exciting for me.”

Yes, she welcomes a May-December affair with versatile, young actors. “There’s a lot of good young actors in Viva, I just don’t know how young,” Gonzales sighed. “May-December affair is a good storyline.

“I know hindi na ganoon karami ang movies ngayon because of the pandemic. I’m doing this all for fun. I don’t have big expectations. I’m busy with my business, so I’ll just balance it out. I want to be happy and I want to do things that make me happy, have fun and just enjoy.”

When she was still in her teens, Gonzalez really wanted to be seen on the big screen. “But I didn’t have any offers yet, so I started singing,” she said. “We had a recording studio, so I did some singles and even long playing albums.

“It took some years before I played leading lady in the movies. It was not right away that I played a female lead. The struggle was to be patient and work your way up.”

Gonzalez acknowledged it has been more than a decade when she stopped acting in front of the camera. “It has been so long since I got married. Ilang years na rin na nawala ako sa show business, which is really my first love.

“I think a lot of people know that. Kinagisnan ko na ang showbiz since I was a child, with my dad. I want to do something that makes me happy.”

The beautiful Gonzales amazes everyone with her youthful-looking aura, which makes people wonder if she is devoid of problems in life now that she is away from politics.

“Not that I don’t have problems,” she insisted. “Living in this world, lahat tayo will encounter some stress. That’s why we have to divert that and focus on things that don’t cause you stress.

“Like right now, I’m happy. That’s why I want to do things that can divert me to happy thoughts, happy moment and happy time. I eat healthy and try to keep myself stress-free.

“I’m trying to keep a positive outlook and a positive mindset. I keep on trusting in the Lord through everything. Stay positive and stay happy. Kung hindi, tatanda tayo na mabilis. It will also cause you illnesses.”

Returning to showbiz is a no-brainer for Gonzales. She didn’t find it hard to decide for herself.

“I miss the fun in showbiz,” the actress admitted. “Politics is too serious. There are always problems coming up in politics. You have to serve your constituents properly. Unlike sa showbiz, it was really more of a fun thing. Mas stressful ang politics.”

Even if she experienced challenges in filming before, Gonzales never complained. “I remember shooting in a mountain once and there was no toilet around,” Gonzales granted. “There were no RVs [recreational vehicle] pa noon. Hindi pa uso. I had a mahlong and I used that to cover myself so I would be relieved.

“There was another time I was with Zoren [Legaspi]. I was not sure if it was a film with Regal or Seiko. Zoren had a girlfriend and I also had a boyfriend. There were no cellphones yet, so we would go to this PT&T na sobrang layo just to make a call. I will not forget that. Pocketball lang ang uso noon.”

However, Gonzales is not totally closing her doors to returning to Tacloban and welcoming another political position.

“I can’t say that I’m done with politics,” Gonzales honestly disclosed. “You know naman showbiz and politics, wala namang sinasabi ‘yan na, ‘It’s done.’ You know when you’re in office, it’s only one terms. So that’s three years. I don’t know what’s going to happen for now. I just want to do what makes me happy.”

Even with the elections set to happen next year, Gonzales still remains undecided. “I don’t know my decision yet if I will go back to politics again,” she admitted. “Right now that I’m in Manila, I’m resting and I’m enjoying my ti thenme. I don’t go out a lot except to see my mom [Charito Malarky]. I can’t close the door to anything, both showbiz and politics.”

Nine years as counsellor and three years as mayor proved to be really fruitful for Gonzales. “My first term as councilor, I was able to build a shelter for women and children,” she beamed.

“I’m proud about my livelihood projects, ‘Cristina’s Learn and Earn for Women.’ That was how I helped Tacloban.”

Yet, the singer-actress-politician admits she really missed showbiz. “But I cannot just make a comeback because I was living in Tacloban for 15 years at talagang busy ako noon,” Gonzales explained.

“Now, I was offered by Viva. I’ve known Boss Vic for many, many years. And I also know Veronique. It’s something I can’t refuse. Showbiz makes me happy and keeps me excited. I really enjoy showbiz.”

Gonzales undoubtedly experienced a successful showbiz career in the ‘90s and she will always be thankful for her time. She does not mince her words when asked to give an advice to aspiring young talents who are determined to make their mark in showbiz.

“Whether you’re a singer, actress or TV host, when you’re in showbiz, be professional. Take it as work. If you need to practice, do it. If you need to review your lines, do it. If it’s a song, review the song before you record it.

“Practice lang naman. It’s more of having the right attitude to whatever you’re doing. People around you will see and appreciate working with you.”

The comebacking actress who once tasted success as a singer and actress, is easily convinced that showbiz is temporary. “It’s not permanent. Lahat tayo, we will age. We will get married one day. Just stay humble and be kind to everyone. Kahit water boy lang ‘yan or somebody who is serving food, treat them all equally

“Take it easy. Be professional. Be on time. It’s a job. It’s not something you just do on a whim. You treat it as work. Stay humble.

“When you do anything in the showbiz industry, marami kang makakasalamuha na tao. Kailangan pakisamahan mo lahat ‘yan. I think when you’re younger, you will learn along the way.”

Sure, she played roles which she was not happy about after watching the film. Yet, she acknowledged that everything was a learning process for her.

“When I was young, there were roles na hindi ko nagustuhan after playing them,” Gonzales maintained. “When you were young, there was competition. When you were young, to be honest, gusto mo agad successful ang career mo. May mga roles talaga na parang sana, hindi ko ginawa.

“Maybe at that time, that was the trend or that was needed. But whatever that was, I learned a lot. I’ve met so many people along the way. I’ve worked with so many people along the way. All in all, I didn’t have regrets in general.”

Learning to deal with different people when she was still in showbiz, helped Gonzalez a great deal when she eventually ventured into politics. “For me, I would treat everyone the same, from your director to everyone else on the set, nasanay ako to deal with people.

“Makisama at makipag-lokohan. That worked to my advantage when I became councilor and mayor. To deal with all people from all walks of life.”

Gonzalez also learned to be kind to people. “It pays to be always kind,” she stressed. “Not everyone is kind to you. We know that. I realized may mga ugali ang iba’t-ibang tao. There are different personalities and characters around you.

“I just want to stay happy. No matter what’s happening around you, stay happy. That is always my attitude. All of us will age. When you’re young, you can’t just maintain your looks. You can’t just rely on your looks.

“You know how people are now. When they see you gained weight, they easily bash you. I learned not to pressure myself with that. I eat right and go to my dermatologist.

“Although I don’t want to have that as my first priority or get stressed and worry about what people will say. Even if you worry, it will still gonna happen. So just stay happy.”

Gonzales’ eldest daughter, Sofia Romualdez, also signed a contract with Viva Records for the latter’s singing career. Sometime soon, Gonzales is willing to record a single with her daughter.

“Why not?,” the mom excitedly said. “We belong to the same company, so that is really possible. I thank Boss Vic and Veronique [Del Rosario] for the trust and including me in the roster of Viva Artists Agency.”

Sofia is studying in Tacloban and is managing the family resort and salon there. “I always remind her to be humble and listen to whoever is giving advice to her,” Gonzales said of her daughter. “Viva, like any management out there. Most importantly, heed that advice.”

Even with this pandemic, Gonzales is immediately open to start a project with Viva. She does not mind working late nights just to shoot a film or a series. She is even willing to do lock-in taping to keep everyone safe.

“My kids are now big,” Gonzales offered. “I have my 21-year-old and my 17-year-old. I have all the free time. If I go lock-in taping, para lang akong nag-out of town, di ba? I’m based in Manila now.

“I want to keep myself busy and active. My kids don’t meddle with my decisions. Even sa business, I have my own decision. I don’t see any problems with that.”

Being a mom is a learning process for Gonzales even up to this day. “When I was a teenager, my mom was very strict,” the singer-actress-politician said of her mother.

“When you were young, the more sinasakal ka, the more na gusto mong lumayas, gumimik at mag-rebelde. I told myself, I don’t want to do that to my kids too much. I give them the proper advice and I don’t hold them too tight.

“That’s me as a mom. But of course, I demand for their respect. Palagi kong sinasabihan ang mga anak ko.”