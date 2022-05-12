MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday, May 11, with her family as they went on a sunset cruise.

"What more can I ask for... thank you my love," Santos wrote in one of her posts on Instagram, tagging husband Ryan Agoncillo.

"Sun, sea, love.. all that I needed," she also shared.



Meanwhile, Agoncillo took to Instagram to share his birthday greeting for his wife.

Santos was also greeted by fans, as well as fellow celebrities Aga Muhlach, Coney Reyes, Aiko Melendez and Paolo Ballesteros.

They shared their greetings on the birthday post of Agoncillo for Santos.