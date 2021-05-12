‘Hindi forever makakasama ang anak’: Emotional Amy Perez opens up about letting go of eldest child

Amy Perez turns emotional on the topic of letting go of one’s child in an episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Amy Perez instantly turned emotional upon being asked by her “It’s Showtime” co-host Vice Ganda about how she has dealt with letting go of an adult child.

The topic came up during a recent episode of the noontime program, when a Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant shared her personal situation of having recently started to live independently.

Perez has an adult son, Adi, from her former marriage, and two young children with her current husband, news reporter Carlo Castillo.

“Ano ang feeling ng nanay o ng magulang, kung isang araw sasabihin ng anak mo na, ‘Nay, bubukod na ako. Hindi ako uuwi dito sa bahay.’ Anong feeling ng nanay?” Vice Ganda asked Perez.

Perez visibly became emotional, saying, “Tinatanong mo pa lang, naiiyak na ako, nanginginig na ‘yung boses ko.”

Perez recalled that as Adi approached adulthood, he would increasingly value privacy and making his own decisions.

“Ito na ‘yung realization: hindi talaga forever makakasama mo ang mga anak mo,” she said.

“At one point, mari-realize mo na parang saranggola sila, na kailangan mo i-let go at makita mo lang na lumilipad sila. Bilang magulang, masaya ka na.”

Perez shared her longing for the company of Adi, but also emphasized that she understood the importance of letting her son experience living independently.

Watch their entire exchange below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC