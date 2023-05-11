‘Come back safely’: EXO sends off Kai as he enters military

The members of Korean boy group EXO send off Kai, who starts his military service on May 11, 2023. Photo: Instagram/@EXO_CY

Members of Korean boy group EXO gathered to send off their bandmate Kai, who is set to start his mandatory military service on Thursday.

All members of the group were present in sending the 29-year-old Kai off to the military, as posted by fellow member Chanyeol on his Instagram account.

“Don’t get hurt and come back safely,” Chanyeol wrote in Korean.

Last week, EXO’s management company, SM Entertainment, announced that Kai would enlist on May 11.

Kai will receive basic military training before becoming a public service worker, the company also said.

He is the seventh member of the group to enlist in the military.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Born Kim Jong-in, Kai debuted in 2012 as the main dancer of EXO. He is also a part of SuperM, comprised of members from SM's various boy bands.

The idol launched a solo career in 2020 and has since released three extended plays.

